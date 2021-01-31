Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:SZGPY traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $2.76. The stock had a trading volume of 765 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,720. Salzgitter has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $2.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.87. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.22.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Salzgitter from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Salzgitter from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Salzgitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.25.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

