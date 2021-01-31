Transphorm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGAN) Short Interest Up 200.0% in January

Transphorm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGAN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Transphorm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

TGAN stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.94. 20,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,506. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.60. Transphorm has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $50.00.

Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 million. On average, analysts forecast that Transphorm will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Transphorm

Transphorm, Inc designs and manufactures gallium nitride (GaN) field effect transistors. It offers products for various high-voltage power conversion applications, such as server/storage products, PV inverters, automotive products, and motor control. The company offers products through sales representatives and distributors in the Americas, the EMEA, Japan, China and ASEAN, Korea, and Taiwan.

