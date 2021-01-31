TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Short Interest Up 193.5% in January

TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, an increase of 193.5% from the December 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMVWY traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.94. 36,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,042. TeamViewer has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $30.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMVWY shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on TeamViewer in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. TeamViewer has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer that helps to remotely connect to desktop computers, mobile devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices from anywhere at any time; TeamViewer Tensor, a cloud-based enterprise connectivity platform, which enables large-scale IT management framework deployments; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

