Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of TRCY stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,699. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.03. Tri City Bankshares has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $19.95.
About Tri City Bankshares
Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?
Receive News & Ratings for Tri City Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri City Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.