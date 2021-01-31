Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of TRCY stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,699. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.03. Tri City Bankshares has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $19.95.

Get Tri City Bankshares alerts:

About Tri City Bankshares

Tri City Bankshares Corp. provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The company operates as the holding company for Tri City National Bank. Its services include demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, time deposits, safe deposit services, direct deposits, notary services, money orders, night depository, traveler’s checks, cashier’s checks, savings bonds and secured and unsecured consumer, commercial, installment, real estate and mortgage loans.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Tri City Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri City Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.