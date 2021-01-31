MonaCoin Price Hits $1.55 on Top Exchanges (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. MonaCoin has a total market cap of $101.94 million and approximately $12.60 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded down 10.7% against the dollar. One MonaCoin coin can now be bought for about $1.55 or 0.00004738 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,735.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,305.15 or 0.03986957 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.76 or 0.00387218 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.69 or 0.01208738 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $172.27 or 0.00526237 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.94 or 0.00409174 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003983 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.02 or 0.00256678 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00022279 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MonaCoin (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

MonaCoin Coin Trading

MonaCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

