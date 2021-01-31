Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.47-0.49 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.48. Johnson Controls International also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.45-2.55 EPS.

NYSE:JCI opened at $49.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson Controls International has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $52.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a PE ratio of 58.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JCI shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Johnson Controls International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded Johnson Controls International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.79.

In related news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 66,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,116. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $179,592.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,484.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,253 shares of company stock worth $969,172. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

