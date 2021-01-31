Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.47-0.49 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.48. Johnson Controls International also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.45-2.55 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JCI. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.79.

JCI opened at $49.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $52.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.50.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 6,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $275,229.91. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,230,892.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $254,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 76,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,875,429.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,253 shares of company stock worth $969,172. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

