Zacks: Brokerages Expect Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $867.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) to report sales of $867.97 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Maximus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $859.25 million and the highest is $873.95 million. Maximus posted sales of $818.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Maximus will report full year sales of $3.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $3.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Maximus.

Get Maximus alerts:

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $923.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.07 million. Maximus had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 6.20%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

In other Maximus news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total transaction of $783,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas D. Romeo sold 5,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $400,520.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,958.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,529 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,131. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Maximus during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Maximus by 1,675.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 586 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Maximus by 372.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 681 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Maximus stock traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.06. 343,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,423. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.84. Maximus has a one year low of $46.42 and a one year high of $80.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Maximus’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Maximus (MMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.