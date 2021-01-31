QuarkChain (QKC) Price Hits $0.0068 on Major Exchanges

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded down 11.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. QuarkChain has a total market cap of $43.35 million and approximately $4.74 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuarkChain token can now be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, QuarkChain has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain (QKC) is a token. It launched on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 tokens. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

QuarkChain Token Trading

QuarkChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

