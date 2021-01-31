Digix Gold Token (DGX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $98,753.00

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded up 15.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. Over the last seven days, Digix Gold Token has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. Digix Gold Token has a market capitalization of $3.95 million and approximately $98,753.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digix Gold Token token can now be bought for approximately $51.51 or 0.00156559 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Digix Gold Token Token Profile

Digix Gold Token (CRYPTO:DGX) is a token. It was first traded on March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 80,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,659 tokens. Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal . The official website for Digix Gold Token is digix.global . The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

Buying and Selling Digix Gold Token

Digix Gold Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digix Gold Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digix Gold Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

