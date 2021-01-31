Nexo Price Up 14.7% Over Last 7 Days (NEXO)

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. Nexo has a total market capitalization of $466.10 million and $12.87 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexo coin can currently be bought for about $0.83 or 0.00002530 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Nexo has traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00067855 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.58 or 0.00910568 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00054185 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005849 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,431.13 or 0.04349850 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000188 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00031334 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00020317 BTC.

Nexo Coin Profile

Nexo (CRYPTO:NEXO) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nexo’s official message board is medium.com/nexo . The official website for Nexo is nexo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. NEXO (NEXO) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Nexo

Nexo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexo using one of the exchanges listed above.

