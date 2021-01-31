GoalVest Advisory LLC Takes $189,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 210,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,515,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $515,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 482,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,720,000 after purchasing an additional 24,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHV opened at $58.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.47. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $37.79 and a 1-year high of $61.89.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

