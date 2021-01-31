$0.68 EPS Expected for Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Barrett Business Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.73. Barrett Business Services posted earnings per share of $1.51 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will report full year earnings of $4.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Barrett Business Services.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 21.58%.

BBSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBSI traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.05. The company had a trading volume of 59,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,516. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.62. The company has a market capitalization of $482.08 million, a PE ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Barrett Business Services has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $87.94.

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 3,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $275,796.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,180.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $70,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,522.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,224 shares of company stock valued at $368,236 in the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBSI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 173,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,411,000 after acquiring an additional 20,901 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 296.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 566.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 9,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

Read More: Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barrett Business Services (BBSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.