AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $326.07 Million

Analysts expect that AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) will report sales of $326.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $314.00 million and the highest is $331.78 million. AdaptHealth posted sales of $149.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 118%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AdaptHealth.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $284.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.76 million. AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 10.08% and a negative net margin of 0.24%.

AHCO has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on AdaptHealth in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised AdaptHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on AdaptHealth in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on AdaptHealth in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on AdaptHealth from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.94.

In other AdaptHealth news, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 12,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total value of $418,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,224 shares in the company, valued at $8,979,689.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Assured Investment Management sold 16,967 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $631,681.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,910,967 shares of company stock valued at $53,652,501 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in AdaptHealth in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in AdaptHealth in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AdaptHealth in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in AdaptHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 28.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AHCO traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.27. The stock had a trading volume of 589,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -637.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.04. AdaptHealth has a 12-month low of $10.29 and a 12-month high of $39.76.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

See Also: What is a support level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AdaptHealth (AHCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.