Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.33 Billion

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2021


Wall Street analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) will report sales of $1.33 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.34 billion. Nexstar Media Group posted sales of $1.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will report full-year sales of $4.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.43 billion to $4.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.37 billion to $4.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nexstar Media Group.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.73. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 13.27%. The business’s revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NXST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.63.

In other news, EVP Blake Russell sold 5,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.52, for a total transaction of $544,104.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,496,828.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Carter sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total value of $3,201,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,753,340.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,418 shares of company stock worth $7,283,547 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,927,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,048 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 12.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 643,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,859,000 after buying an additional 72,185 shares during the period. Hound Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 573,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,616,000 after buying an additional 12,213 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 469,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,216,000 after buying an additional 9,588 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 396,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,270,000 after buying an additional 68,263 shares during the period.

Shares of NXST traded down $3.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $113.67. The stock had a trading volume of 487,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,943. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. Nexstar Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $43.37 and a fifty-two week high of $130.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

