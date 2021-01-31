Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Boosts Holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BGS. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in B&G Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in B&G Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in B&G Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in B&G Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

Shares of B&G Foods stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $38.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,624,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,621,030. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.39 and a 52-week high of $47.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.50.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $495.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BGS. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. B&G Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

B&G Foods Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS).

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.