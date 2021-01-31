Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) Shares Sold by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV decreased its position in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MIC. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Macquarie Infrastructure alerts:

Macquarie Infrastructure stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.79. 772,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,387,651. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.54. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $45.74.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The conglomerate reported ($10.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($10.41). The business had revenue of $202.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.50 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 67.23% and a positive return on equity of 10.05%. On average, analysts expect that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $11.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 11th. This is an increase from Macquarie Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $1.44. Macquarie Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MIC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Macquarie Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities downgraded Macquarie Infrastructure to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $43.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist raised their price target on Macquarie Infrastructure from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays raised Macquarie Infrastructure from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Macquarie Infrastructure from $38.00 to $43.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Macquarie Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.