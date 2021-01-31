Kingfisher Capital LLC Grows Position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,051 shares during the quarter. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $4,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAB. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 153.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,678,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,808 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC raised its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 43.2% in the third quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 834,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,839,000 after acquiring an additional 251,732 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 57.1% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 552,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,421,000 after acquiring an additional 200,773 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,325,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,217,000 after acquiring an additional 142,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 43.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 431,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,387,000 after buying an additional 130,877 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BAB stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.57. The stock had a trading volume of 221,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,393. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.52 and a 12-month high of $35.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.30.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

