Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Cuts Stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV cut its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 516.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 36.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 10.6% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 3,583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 15,086 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $995,977.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 637,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,071,377.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 299,149 shares of company stock worth $21,318,700. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AGM traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.00. 36,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,464. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 52-week low of $40.05 and a 52-week high of $83.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.94 million, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.15.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.32. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $47.05 million for the quarter.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

Further Reading: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.