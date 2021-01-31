Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Acquires Shares of 20,000 Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,080,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 53,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 132,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 54,925 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.53. 1,881,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,535,650. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.04. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a one year low of $11.18 and a one year high of $16.50.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

