178 Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Purchased by Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.5% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 27,595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,577,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,505,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 233.4% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.4% in the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 27,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,736,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 258.7% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.00.

LMT opened at $321.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $347.66 and its 200-day moving average is $371.25. The stock has a market cap of $90.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $266.11 and a twelve month high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

