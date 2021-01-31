Golden State Wealth Management LLC Purchases 125 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 1.7% of Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. TAP Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $379,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 163.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 77,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,670,000 after buying an additional 48,350 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 137,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $314.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $314.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.66. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $164.93 and a 52 week high of $330.32.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

