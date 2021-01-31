eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Acquired by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,982 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in eBay by 191.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 26,464 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 17,374 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in eBay by 149.4% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,766 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 13,039 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in eBay by 38.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 158,532 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $8,260,000 after buying an additional 44,271 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in eBay by 26.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 257,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $13,399,000 after buying an additional 54,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,718,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $542,184.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,991,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $104,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,129 shares of company stock worth $929,773. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

eBay stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $56.51. 10,923,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,355,638. The stock has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.02 and a twelve month high of $61.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.08.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EBAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.70.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

