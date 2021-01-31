Occidental Asset Management LLC Purchases 590 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RS. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 16,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 322.4% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.33.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Michael Patrick Shanley sold 3,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $425,052.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,198,952.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Arthur Ajemyan sold 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $272,294.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,519.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,967 shares of company stock worth $2,975,013. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RS traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,716. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.36. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $70.57 and a 12-month high of $135.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

