New Potomac Partners LLC Trims Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

New Potomac Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Co. of America accounts for 1.7% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LH. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 51,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,430,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,590,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth approximately $1,427,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 123.4% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $126,178.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,415.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total value of $321,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,449.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LH stock traded up $9.12 on Friday, hitting $228.91. The stock had a trading volume of 931,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,595. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $98.02 and a 1 year high of $234.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $212.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.71.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LH. Citigroup lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $249.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Argus raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wolfe Research lowered Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.11.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

