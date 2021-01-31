Cutler Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,000 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Financial Institutions were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 38.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 343.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 6.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FISI traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.89. 62,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,444. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.91. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $31.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.15.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 18.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is currently 35.14%.

FISI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Financial Institutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Financial Institutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Financial Institutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

