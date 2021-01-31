Cutler Capital Management LLC Buys 1,025 Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 45,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 4,319 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 11,674 shares during the last quarter.

VGM stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $13.26. 72,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,736. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $13.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.77.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Profile

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

