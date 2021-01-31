Cutler Capital Management LLC Acquires 100 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,652,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,273,206,000 after acquiring an additional 140,317 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Crown Castle International by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,319,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,190,000 after purchasing an additional 158,687 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Crown Castle International by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,234,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,065,000 after purchasing an additional 822,902 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Crown Castle International by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,947,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,266,000 after purchasing an additional 120,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Crown Castle International by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,446,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,869,000 after purchasing an additional 547,049 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

In related news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 186,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,675,093.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CCI stock traded up $1.13 on Friday, hitting $159.26. 2,569,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,206,852. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $114.18 and a 12-month high of $180.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $68.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.36.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.