MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Cutler Capital Management LLC

Cutler Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 166,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,014 shares during the period. MetLife accounts for 3.4% of Cutler Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cutler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $7,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,319,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,051,000 after buying an additional 174,522 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 60.8% in the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,284,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,896,000 after buying an additional 864,000 shares during the period. SPF Beheer BV increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 9.3% in the third quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 2,208,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,090,000 after buying an additional 188,090 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 3.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,849,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,740,000 after buying an additional 64,824 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 11.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,651,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,374,000 after buying an additional 172,093 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MetLife stock traded down $1.42 on Friday, reaching $48.15. 6,851,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,709,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $53.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.28. The company has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.08. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MET. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.18.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

