Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Bray Capital Advisors

Bray Capital Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 58.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,240 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $84.96 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $55.58 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.18.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

