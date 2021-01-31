Brokerages Anticipate KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.59 Billion

Brokerages expect KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) to post $1.59 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for KLA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.60 billion. KLA posted sales of $1.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that KLA will report full-year sales of $6.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.27 billion to $6.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.59 billion to $6.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow KLA.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on KLA from $205.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on KLA from $236.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on KLA from $266.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on KLA from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $299.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.37.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $806,383.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,448.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in KLA by 116.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 992,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,267,000 after buying an additional 534,158 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in KLA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,856,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 552,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,910,000 after buying an additional 263,710 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in KLA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,204,000. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,535,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KLA stock traded down $11.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $280.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,163,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,381. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $276.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. KLA has a fifty-two week low of $110.19 and a fifty-two week high of $317.60.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

