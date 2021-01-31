AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Acquired by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,031 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,759 shares during the quarter. AMETEK comprises about 1.5% of Smith Salley & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Smith Salley & Associates owned 0.05% of AMETEK worth $14,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,914,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,581,865,000 after purchasing an additional 133,368 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in AMETEK by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,345,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $928,906,000 after acquiring an additional 129,508 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in AMETEK by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,875,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $486,970,000 after buying an additional 277,390 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its holdings in AMETEK by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,879,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,864,000 after buying an additional 831,365 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,996,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,807,000 after buying an additional 28,680 shares during the period. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.27.

NYSE:AME opened at $113.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.82 and a fifty-two week high of $125.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.90. The stock has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP William D. Eginton sold 17,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total value of $2,113,213.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,192,625.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total value of $350,250.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 166,344 shares of company stock valued at $19,650,260. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

