Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MC. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Moelis & Company by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.89.

Shares of Moelis & Company stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.71. 341,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,948. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.53. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $56.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45 and a beta of 1.33.

In related news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 6,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $266,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.