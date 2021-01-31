The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Holdings Reduced by Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises 3.9% of Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $7,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 67.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,579,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446,672 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 687.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 927,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,861,000 after buying an additional 810,207 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,380,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,222,562,000 after buying an additional 799,059 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 179.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,111,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,486,000 after buying an additional 713,957 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,885,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,975,000 after buying an additional 494,942 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PG. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

NYSE:PG opened at $128.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.93. The stock has a market cap of $315.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

In related news, insider Kathleen B. Fish sold 34,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,831,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,815,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $4,327,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,559,884.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 501,243 shares of company stock valued at $68,703,231. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

