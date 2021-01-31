DAGCO Inc. Cuts Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

DAGCO Inc. cut its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 96.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,277,830 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $305,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,565 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1,565.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,304,759 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $121,760,000 after buying an additional 1,226,437 shares in the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,897,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,000,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $373,280,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 643.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 576,388 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $53,789,000 after buying an additional 498,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROST opened at $111.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.49, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.90. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.30 and a twelve month high of $124.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.09.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

