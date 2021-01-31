Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Bray Capital Advisors’ 5th Largest Position

Bray Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,856 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 2.9% of Bray Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DAGCO Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 10,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,908.7% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 110,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $46.87 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $49.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.52.

