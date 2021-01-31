Bray Capital Advisors Sells 1,515 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bray Capital Advisors lowered its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,447 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up about 1.3% of Bray Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 184.8% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 2,377 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth about $422,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 909.2% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,302 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 11,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $225.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.39 billion, a PE ratio of 58.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $222.24 and its 200 day moving average is $231.62. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total transaction of $927,424.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,977,897.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 395 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.03, for a total transaction of $89,676.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,565 shares in the company, valued at $355,301.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,592 shares of company stock worth $18,443,888. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group set a $325.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $276.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.72.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

