Bray Capital Advisors Buys 3,092 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Bray Capital Advisors increased its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 423,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,800,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.84.

Truist Financial stock opened at $47.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $64.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.98 and its 200 day moving average is $43.17. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $55.47.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

In related news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $67,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,201. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kimberly Moore-Wright sold 1,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $61,637.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,429 shares of company stock worth $11,684,317 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

