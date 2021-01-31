Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on Siemens Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Siemens Energy alerts:

OTCMKTS SMEGF traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 702 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,650. Siemens Energy has a 52 week low of $20.65 and a 52 week high of $42.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.73.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

Featured Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.