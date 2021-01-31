Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.40.

LPRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Open Lending in a report on Friday. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Nebula Holdings Llc sold 4,413,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $118,639,476.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 4,835,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $129,984,879.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,709,479 shares of company stock valued at $260,990,796. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPRO. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 3rd quarter worth about $371,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,650,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,701,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,759,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,070,000. 33.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LPRO traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.29. 1,815,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 11.97 and a quick ratio of 11.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.63 and its 200 day moving average is $26.41. Open Lending has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $40.00.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $29.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Open Lending will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

