Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.32.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PEYUF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. CIBC boosted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

OTCMKTS:PEYUF traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.78. 65,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,303. Peyto Exploration & Development has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $3.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.16.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 815 million barrels of oil equivalent.

