UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Short Interest Up 112.2% in January

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,565,800 shares, a growth of 112.2% from the December 31st total of 4,508,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,366.5 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNCFF. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded UniCredit from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank downgraded UniCredit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut UniCredit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Get UniCredit alerts:

Shares of UniCredit stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.00. 19,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,806. UniCredit has a twelve month low of $6.65 and a twelve month high of $15.05. The company has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.