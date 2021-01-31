Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Announces Earnings Results

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 5.46%.

Shares of NYSE BY traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,632,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,420. Byline Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.13 and a 12-month high of $20.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.04 million, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 7.41%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Byline Bancorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Byline Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

