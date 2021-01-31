Short Interest in Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Declines By 69.1%

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 69.1% from the December 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

VONOY stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.96. 11,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,265. Vonovia has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $38.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 0.59.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VONOY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vonovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

