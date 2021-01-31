TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF) Short Interest Up 140.0% in January

TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, an increase of 140.0% from the December 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

TVAHF stock remained flat at $$16.40 during trading on Friday. TV Asahi has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.46.

Get TV Asahi alerts:

TV Asahi Company Profile

TV Asahi Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in television (TV) broadcasting business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through TV Broadcasting Business, Music Publication Business, and Other Businesses segments. Its TV broadcasting business comprises time sales, spot sales, special programs, and sports broadcast activities; and other businesses include internet-related businesses, TV shopping programs, and special events.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for TV Asahi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TV Asahi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.