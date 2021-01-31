NewFocus Financial Group LLC Increases Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,139,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,982 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth $97,609,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 34.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,888,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,431,000 after acquiring an additional 996,562 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 43.9% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,934,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,382,000 after acquiring an additional 895,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,960,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,635,000 after acquiring an additional 845,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MRK opened at $77.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $89.20. The company has a market capitalization of $194.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

Several research firms have commented on MRK. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

