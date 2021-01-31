Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms have commented on SARTF. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Get Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SARTF remained flat at $$425.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.06. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $214.10 and a 1-year high of $425.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $417.04 and its 200 day moving average is $364.99. The company has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.33 and a beta of 0.58.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers live cell analysis system, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.