ZENZO Market Capitalization Hits $621,483.71 (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. Over the last week, ZENZO has traded 23.6% higher against the US dollar. ZENZO has a total market capitalization of $621,483.71 and approximately $341.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZENZO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0449 or 0.00000136 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00056547 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.65 or 0.00193419 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000238 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00010629 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00009873 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003135 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

ZENZO Profile

ZNZ is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 25,817,180 coins and its circulating supply is 13,854,782 coins. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

ZENZO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

