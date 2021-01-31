FIO Protocol Price Down 7.9% This Week (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0721 or 0.00000219 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, FIO Protocol has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. FIO Protocol has a total market capitalization of $15.59 million and $1.35 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000423 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00044477 BTC.

FIO Protocol Coin Profile

FIO is a coin. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 739,590,472 coins and its circulating supply is 216,239,958 coins. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io . FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

