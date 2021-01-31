DMM: Governance (DMG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.46 Million

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. DMM: Governance has a total market cap of $14.46 million and approximately $2.27 million worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DMM: Governance token can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000873 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DMM: Governance has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DMM: Governance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00067875 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $300.06 or 0.00911800 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00053849 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005834 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,429.16 or 0.04342852 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00020376 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00031081 BTC.

DMM: Governance Profile

DMM: Governance (DMG) is a token. It launched on May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,654,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,314,779 tokens. DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO . The official message board for DMM: Governance is medium.com/dmm-dao . The official website for DMM: Governance is defimoneymarket.com

DMM: Governance Token Trading

DMM: Governance can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMM: Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMM: Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMM: Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DMGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DMM: Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMM: Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.